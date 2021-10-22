Decoding Our Syncretic 'Riwaaj' Through Urdu Poetry

From social injustice to our composite culture, there are different theme of 'riwaaj' in poetry
(Image: The Quint/Shruti Mathur)
In this special episode of Urdunama, The Quint's Fabeha Syed decodes the theme of riwaaj, meaning customs, through Urdu poetry.
Poets have often commented over the riwaaj of corruption and social injustice. For this, Fabeha picks out Kaifi Azmi’s Taj Mahal and explains the poets POV.
And for the riwaaj of our syncretic culture, the host reads Urdu classical poet Nazeer Akbarabadi, whose work is a reflection of our rich heritage. You will also hear from historian Pushpesh Pant, writer, Saif Mahmood, and poet, Azhar Iqbal, who discuss what is it like to have the 'Ganga-Jamni riwaaj' as our legacy.