Urdu Poetry and the World of Sinful Temptations

In this episode of Urdunama, we explore the theme of 'gunaah' and what leads to committing a sin through Urdu poetry.
(Photo: The Quint/ Kamran Akhtar)
In this episode, we explore the theme of 'gunaah', what leads to committing a sin through Urdu poetry, and how poets have expressed themselves about what tempts them.
We also explore how poets react to acts that lead up to a sin that affects society at large. To understand this, we take reference from Qateel Shifai's nazm, 'Chakle'.
Tune in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)