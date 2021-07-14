Zomato IPO Opens, Company Raises Over Rs 4,196 Cr From Anchor Investors

Zomato IPO opened on 14 July.
(Photo Courtesy: Zomato)
Food tech company Zomato Ltd on Wednesday, 14 July, launched its three-day initial public offering comprising of a fresh issue of Rs 9,000 crore and sale of shares worth Rs 375 crore by existing investors, BloombergQuint reported.
The anchor investors’ portion in the public issue of Zomato Ltd on Tuesday was subscribed at Rs 76 per equity share.
According to IANS, the investors include New World Fund at 3.91 percent, Tiger Global at 3.87 percent, Fidelity Funds-India Focus Fund at 2.54 percent, Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund at 2.99 percent, Morgan Stanley Asia Opportunity Fund at 2.74 percent, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board at 2.99 percent, Government of Singapore at 2.30 percent, Kotak Flexicap Fund at 2.17 percent, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund at 1.43 percent, and Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund at 1.95 percent.
Zomato is going public as a professionally run company as none of its 74 shareholders hold more than 25 percent stake in it.
Founded in 2008, Zomato has three businesses: Food delivery, Hyper Pure, and Zomato Pro.
According to its IPO filings, Zomato's international segment contributes about a tenth to its business and 2.5 percent to its total assets.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined