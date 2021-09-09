Afghanistan: Decoding the New Taliban 'Caretaker' Government and Leaders

Three weeks after the Taliban captured Afghanistan, they announced their new acting government who will be running the country, which will be now known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

However, the announcement also rang alarm bells around the world as the Cabinet was far from “inclusive” and “representative” as the Taliban earlier asserted. With no women in the Cabinet and the presence of only three minorities, the entire Cabinet comprises Taliban leaders and loyalists – some of whom are global terrorists and are listed on the US and UN watch list – and include members of the islamic terrorist mafia the Haqqani network.