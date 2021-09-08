No PhD or Master's Degree is Valuable Today: Taliban's Minister of Education

A video of the same has gone viral on social media and was met with severe criticism.

Private universities and higher education institutions have reopened in Afghanistan but are following new gender rules. Pictures showing male and female Afghan students sitting in the same classroom separated by a curtain have also gone viral.

According to Afghanistan's TOLOnews, male and female students will be taught in separate classrooms, and only female teachers will be allowed to teach female students. Joint classes comprising both genders are not permitted at universities.

"Some of the universities are able to use separate buildings for girls, to teach the girls separately. But a number of universities do not have buildings. They can change the time of classes," a Taliban official said.

Worried about the low attendance of females, officials from the private universities and institutions said they are willing to implement the new format set by the ministry.

(With inputs from IANS)