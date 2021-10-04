13 Arguments That Were Made in Court During Aryan Khan's Remand Hearing

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan outside the court.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha have been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 7 October in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs onboard a Mumbai luxury cruise on Saturday. Aryan has been booked under sections 8(C) read with 20, 35 and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Earlier, he and others were sent to custody till 4 October.
During the court hearing, the NCB alleged that they found 'incriminating evidence' on Aryan Khan's phone. While passing the verdict, the Court noted that investigation is of 'prime importance' and extended the custody.
Here's what happened in Court on Monday:
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), told the Court that there were 'links' found in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats that points to an existence of an 'international racket', as per a report by Live Law.
Singh added that, in total, there are eight people who are connected to the raid on the cruise. "Five more people who are under investigation will likely be produced before the Court. There are 8 accused related to the ship and one more person will also be apprehended", Singh was quoted by Live Law as saying.
ASG Anil Singh told the Court that the NCB had procured 'commercial quantity' of drugs when the ninth accused, a supplier from Mumbai's Juhu, was arrested.
Aryan Khan was discussing modes of payment and code names were used, alleged Anil Singh.
During the hearing, Singh told the Court that all offences under the NDPS act are non-bailable citing previous Bombay High Court judgments, including Rhea Chakraborty’s bail order.
Anil Singh had sought custody till 11 October to track the financing and to “unearth the nexus,” adding that the ship’s organiser has also been apprehended.
Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Aryan Khan, read out a statement wherein Khan claimed that he did not pay anything for the party. “I landed there with a friend of mine on invite from the organisers. I got to know the best suit is allotted to me. I have not paid anything for this party.”
Shah Rukh Khan's son also stated that nothing was found on him after his bag was searched. “My bag was searched but nothing was found. After sometime they took custody of my phone and began interrogating me. Mr Merchant is a friend of mine. He was found in possession and we were arrested.”
Maneshinde further submitted before the Court that a small quantity of drugs have been recovered from Arbaaz Merchantt and that none of the other drugs had been seized from them. The NCB had claimed that MDMA, ecstacy and other drugs were recovered during their search.
Aryan further said in his statement that contrary to NCB's claims that they found certain conversations on his phone when he was abroad, he was actually studying and didn't indulge in any trafficking.
"Now they say when I (Aryan Khan) was abroad, I have certain conversations in the phone and they want to bust an international drug trafficking racketIn the last one year I've gone to my university. In the entire period I have not indulged in any drug trafficking. Even if the offences are non-bailable as argued, based on Rhea's case, I am entitled to bail. There section 27A was invoked, for financing. If material is seized from other accused, that cannot be foisted on me" the statement read.
Maneshinde recalled a judgment to show that commercial quantity found in one accused can't be used to incriminate another. A Supreme Court ruling was also referred to argue that WhatsApp chats cannot be used to incriminate an accused.
Maneshinde argued against Aryan's remand by stating, "Mere chatting on the phone without corroboration doesn't make an offence".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Oct 2021,07:20 PM IST