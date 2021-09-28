Why is Centre Pushing For National Health ID, Despite the Privacy Concerns?

How much is too much when it comes to data collection?

The age old debate on data privacy has been stirred again with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on 28 September.

Under this, every Indian citizen will be provided with a health ID, which will record every health related activity of a person, be it a visit to your local pharmacy or to the hospital for a consultation.

At present, the health ID project has been rolled out in a pilot phase to all six Union territories and according to official figures, more than 1 lakh health IDs have been created. The Center has clarified that, at the moment, it is voluntary to get a health ID.