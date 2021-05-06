FAQ: What Will Be Allowed During Kerala’s 2-Week Lockdown?

The government of Kerala on Thursday, announced a statewide 2-week lockdown from 6 AM on 8 May till 16 May as the country is ravaged by the second COVID-19 surge.
The infection rate in the state has been peaking, with 41,953 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike recorded in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
The lockdown guidelines are as follows:
Will government offices be open?
No, barring some exceptions, offices of Government of India as well as Government of Kerala, its autonomous and subordinate offices and public corporations will remain closed.
Which government offices will be functional?
Central departments pertaining to defence, treasury, public utilities, disaster management, power generation, postal services, national informatics, early warning agencies, Food Corporation of India, Indian Meteorological Department, radio services, Central Water Commission, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation, Project (MPCS and EWDS works) and travel services will be open.
At state level, essential departments including health, Ayush, revenue, LSGD, food and civil supplies, industries, labour, zoo and veterinary services, Kerala IT mission, irrigation, social justice Institutions, printing, Insurance Medical Services, police and defence, fire and emergency, Disaster Management, forest, prisons, district collectorate, treasury, electricity, water and sanitation will be open.
However, all above departments except those involved in COVID management will have to minimise their staff requirements.
What will be prohibited during the 14-day lockdown?
All educational, training and coaching institutes will be closed. Roadways and waterways will be shut down. Cinema halls, malls, market complexes, gyms, sport complexes, swimming pools and hospitality services will also be shut down. Other than this, all social /political /sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious gatherings will be barred.
Will I be allowed to go to the shop to purchase essential commodities?
Yes, however, all shops dealing with essential commodities such as food will be closed by 7:30 PM. Additionally, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes.
Will I be able to go to a bank?
Yes, however, banks, insurance and financial services will run from 10 AM to 1 PM for the public, and employ minimal staff upto 2 PM.
What about religious places?
All places of worship will be closed.
Which transport services/movement will be permitted?
Only goods, fire, law and order and emergency transport services will be allowed.
Taxis and private vehicles will only be used for essential travel, such as procuring essential commodities, attending to medical emergencies or vaccinations and going to/from airport and railway stations. Proof of ticker and/or vaccine registration will be mandatory.
How many people will be allowed in gatherings?
No more than 20 people will be permitted for funerals congregations and wedding celebrations.
Published: 06 May 2021,12:59 PM IST