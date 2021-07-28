Explained: How the Assam-Mizoram Border Clash Unfolded

A border dispute between Assam and Mizoram resulted in the deaths of five Assam Police personnel and a civilian on 26 July.

Even though both the states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its NDA ally, the Mizo National Front, the dispute seems to have blown up with chief ministers of both states engaging in a Twitter spat exchanging allegations, and even seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention into the matter.

But the border dispute has a much longer history beyond the recent incident. Border clashes between the two states have occurred before – in the years 1968, 1979, 1985, and most recently in 2018 as well, where nearly 50 persons were injured in actions taken by Assam Police.