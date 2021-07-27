Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: CM Sarma Visits Injured Police Personnel in Silchar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, 27 July, visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital to meet the police personnel injured on Monday.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, 27 July, visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital to meet the police personnel who were injured in the Assam-Mizoram border clash that took place on Monday.
According to NDTV, Sarma as well as Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana will be visiting the border area on Tuesday.
Five policemen were killed and over 50 people injured in the violent clashes that erupted around the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday, a press release issued by the Assam government states.
Officials of both states, including Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, and Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant, are camping at trouble-torn Lailapur area in Assam's Cachar district, which borders Mizoram's Kolasib, as they try to calm down the situation.
CM Sarma on Tuesday directed doctors to ensure the best treatment to the injured police personnel and shift the seriously injured for better treatment on priority.
He also visited the Silchar SP office and paid tribute to the five policemen who were killed on Monday.
The Congress has constituted a 7-member committee to visit Cachar and any other area to assess the Assam-Mizoram border dispute on the ground and the ensuing violence. The committee will be led by Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the deaths and took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah saying he has failed the country by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people.
"Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed. I hope the injured recover soon. HM (Home Minister) has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences," he said in a tweet.
Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday also demanded an enquiry into the incident, reported news agency ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined