Remembering Talat Mahmood: King of Ghazal and Voice of Dilip Kumar

Vocals: Vikram Venkateswaran
Host, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
(This story is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Talat Mahmood’s birth anniversary. It was originally published on 3 May 2020.)
If it wasn't for Talat Mahmood's soulful voice, Dilip Kumar wouldn't have become the undisputed 'King of Tragedy'. From 'Arzoo', 'Tarana' to 'Sangdil', and 'Babul’, Talat Mahmood was the undisputed choice of directors as the voice of Dilip Kumar.
Also known as ‘Frank Sinatra of India’, Talat Mahmood rose to fame as the first heartthrob of ghazal lovers with his velvety voice, and ruled the Hindi film music industry in the 40s and 50s.
In this episode of Urdunama, we remember the first 'King of Ghazal' and the dashing actor who romanced actresses like Nutan, Suraiyya, and Nadira. In a conversation with The Quint’s Fabeha Syed, journalist and Talat Mahmood's grandniece, Sahar Zaman, recalls what Mahmood was like – as a grandfather, a singer, an actor, and a shy boy from Lucknow.
Published: 03 May 2020,12:29 PM IST