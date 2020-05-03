Remembering Talat Mahmood: King of Ghazal and Voice of Dilip Kumar

(This story is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Talat Mahmood’s birth anniversary. It was originally published on 3 May 2020.)

If it wasn't for Talat Mahmood's soulful voice, Dilip Kumar wouldn't have become the undisputed 'King of Tragedy'. From 'Arzoo', 'Tarana' to 'Sangdil', and 'Babul’, Talat Mahmood was the undisputed choice of directors as the voice of Dilip Kumar.