The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan in Dramatic Finish

Last-over drama in the match between Rajasthan and Hyderabad on Sunday night in Jaipur saw Hyderabad finish on top and collect two vital points that helps them move out of the bottom spot in the standings.

Rajasthan batted first and scored a solid 214/2 with Jos Buttler returning to form with 95 and Sanju Samson scoring an unbeaten 66.

In reply, Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 55 but it was Glen Phillips, playing in place of Harry Brook, that turned the game, smashing Kuldip Yadav for 24 runs in the 19th over. Eventually, 17 were needed off the last over with Sandeep Sharma bowling to Abdul Samad and Marco Jansen. The equation in the end was 5 needed off the last ball when Samad was caught. However, it was a no ball and in the free throw that followed, Samad smashed a six and Hyderabad won the game by 4 wickets.