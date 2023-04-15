The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Bangalore Hand Delhi Their Fifth Straight Loss

After being put into bat first, Bangalore opener Virat Kohli scored his third half century in four matches this season.
Photo Credit: The Quint
David Warner's Delhi continue to remain winless as Bangalore have beaten them by 23 runs to hand them their fifth straight loss of the season.
After being put into bat first, Bangalore opener Virat Kohli scored his third half century in four matches this season. He and Faf du Plessis gave the team a strong start, scoring 42 in 4.3 overs, before Faf fell to Mitch March on 22. Virat smashed Mustafizur for 19 runs in the 10th over before losing his wicket to Lalit Yadav in the next over, on 50. Glenn Maxwell came out to bat at number four and made a 14-ball 24 as Delhi did well to restrict Bangalore to 174/6.
Delhi’s chase was dealt a big setback from the start with Prithvi Shaw and Mitch Marsh both getting out on ducks. Yash Dhull lost his wicket on 1 and this time, even skipper David Warner couldn’t put up a fight as he got out on 19 and the team was down to 30/4 in 5.4 overs. Manish Pandey saved the team from a big defeat, scoring fifty off 38 before he fell to Wanindu Hasaranga and Delhi was reduced to 98/7 in 13.6 overs.
Eventually, the team finished on 151/9, losing by 23 runs.
