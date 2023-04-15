The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Bangalore Hand Delhi Their Fifth Straight Loss

David Warner's Delhi continue to remain winless as Bangalore have beaten them by 23 runs to hand them their fifth straight loss of the season.

After being put into bat first, Bangalore opener Virat Kohli scored his third half century in four matches this season. He and Faf du Plessis gave the team a strong start, scoring 42 in 4.3 overs, before Faf fell to Mitch March on 22. Virat smashed Mustafizur for 19 runs in the 10th over before losing his wicket to Lalit Yadav in the next over, on 50. Glenn Maxwell came out to bat at number four and made a 14-ball 24 as Delhi did well to restrict Bangalore to 174/6.