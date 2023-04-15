The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Harry Brook's Ton Helps Hyderabad beat Kolkata

We finally welcomed the arrival of Harry Brook to the Indian T20 League! So much was riding on the English 24-year-old with Hyderabad breaking the bank to add him to their line-up during December's auction, and it took him a few matches to get used to the Indian conditions. But on Friday, against Kolkata, at the Eden Gardens, Brook was absolute class as she scored an unbeaten 100 to help Hyderabad post the season's highest total - 228/4.

Kolkata's chase was dealt an early setback with Bhuvi picking the wicket of Rahmanullah in the first over and then Marco Jansen packing off Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine to reduce the team to 22/3 in 4 overs. Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh both scored half centuries and added 69 for the 6th wicket but after Rana fell on 75 off 41, looking for some big shots, the team needed 70 runs from the last 4 overs. Rinku Singh hit some big sixes but there was no encore at the Eden Gardens as lost by 23 runs.