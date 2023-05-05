The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Kolkata Pull Off Last Over Win Over Hyderabad

Kolkata have beaten Hyderabad by 5 runs in Thursday's Indian 20 League fixture in another last-over fixture this season.

Kolkata won the toss and elected to bat first in Hyderabad and posted 171/9 with Rinku Singh top-scoring with 46 and skipper Nitish Rana making 42. Hyderabad's Marco Jansen set the tone early, striking twice in his first over and then Karthik Tyagi got the crucial wicket of Jason Roy as Hyderabad were 35/3 within 5 overs. The team recovered to get to 127/5 after 14.2 overs with Rinku and Nitish scoring 61 for the fourth wicket, but once they got out, the team couldn’t switch gears at the right time and ended up with 171/9.