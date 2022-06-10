Shekhar Suman & Archana Puran Singh Spill the Backstage Secrets of Comedy Shows

Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman are making a comeback to the small screen to judge 'India’s Laughter Champion' – a new comedy show that aims to discover fresh standup comedians.

This new show will be replacing 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' which is now headed for its US tour.

Although the two have been a part of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and 'Comedy Circus' previously, this officially marks the comeback of Shekhar Suman on TV.

In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, we catch up with the duo to talk about the secret of what goes on behind the laughter of comedy shows. Tune in!