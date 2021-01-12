SC Stays Farm Laws but What Does It Mean for Ongoing Protests? 

Months after the three contentious farm laws were passed by the Centre, the Supreme Court decided to step in and stayed the implementation of all the three laws until further notice on 12 January.

But what does this mean for the ongoing farmers' protest?

As the Centre failed to find a breakthrough so far in this problem, the top court also announced its decision on constituting an expert committee which will talk to relevant stakeholders regarding the farmers’ concerns.

This development comes just a day after CJI SA Bobde expressed extreme disappointment with the Centre's approach on the ongoing farmers' protest saying that the court doesn't understand "why there should be insistence on implementation of the laws at all costs."

While some BJP leaders like Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have welcomed this decision, what do farmers have to say about this order? Tune in!