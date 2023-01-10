Siyasat: Savitribai Phule – A Look at the Journey of India's First Woman Teacher

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Siyasat: Savitribai Phule – A Look at the Journey of India's First Woman Teacher

Savitribai Phule – A Look at the Journey of India's First Woman Teacher

Today, when her credibility as a teacher is being questioned, it is worthwhile to look at her journey.
Upendra Kumar
Upendra Kumar

Savitribai Phule, an educationist, anti-caste social reformer, and the pioneer of India's feminist movement, is an inspiration to many. Today, however, her credibility as a teacher is being questioned. It is, therefore, worthwhile to look at her journey and discover the many incidents and anecdotes that prove her simplicity, passion for education, and perseverance.  

Tune into this episode of Siyasat! 

