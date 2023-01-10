Siyasat: Savitribai Phule – A Look at the Journey of India's First Woman Teacher

Savitribai Phule, an educationist, anti-caste social reformer, and the pioneer of India's feminist movement, is an inspiration to many. Today, however, her credibility as a teacher is being questioned. It is, therefore, worthwhile to look at her journey and discover the many incidents and anecdotes that prove her simplicity, passion for education, and perseverance.

Tune into this episode of Siyasat!