Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do I Like Mammooty's Rorschach?

Podcast: Do I Like Mammooty's Rorschach?

Tune in to listen to my full review of Rorschach and find out, Do I Like It?
Soundarya Athimuthu
Podcast
Published:

Rorschach lets you experience the joy of connecting the dots at your own terms.

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p><em>Rorschach</em> lets you experience the joy of connecting the dots at your own terms.</p></div>

The story of Rorschach unfolds in a rustic rural backdrop revolving around a foreign-returned Luke Antony (Mammootty). If you stick along with patience, Rorschach lets you experience the joy of connecting the dots at your own terms.

Tune in to listen to my full review of Rorschach and find out, Do I Like It?

Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like The Ghost?

Still from Rorschach (2022)

Director Nissam Basheer uses confined spaces brilliantly. For instance, Luke’s half-constructed horror house or be it his haunted mind, you just feel engrossed into the Rorschach world.
Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like Maja Ma?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also ReadPodcast | Getting ‘Ru Ba Ru’ With the Universe to Find the ‘Self’

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT