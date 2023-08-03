Podcast | How Rocky Aur Rani Brings Out the Auteur in Karan Johar

Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's latest directorial
Photo Credit: Altered by The Quint
If you've seen Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, you would know why it is so unlike yet the very definition of a Karan Johar film. On this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo dissects Karan Johar's directorial style, recurring themes and their evolution over the years.
Delving into the narrative, characterization, and visual aesthetics, Prateek uncovers the underlying themes and emotions that make this movie stand out. From the characterisation to the intricately woven subplots, he examines how RRKPK keeps up with the times without losing the old-school KJo magic.
Tune in for more!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)