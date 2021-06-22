Maharashtra: What Does the Rift Between Sena And Congress Signify?

“Cracks in Maharashtra’s coalition government.”
“Discord in Maha Vikas Aghadi government.”
The news of discord in Maharashtra’s coalition government drowns as soon as it surfaces. However, what remains are the contentious statements made by the Shiv Sena, or the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), or the Congress, and what they could mean for the state of Maharashtra.
Let’s look at the recent timeline of events:
These events lead one to anticipate instability within the Maharashtra government and parting of Shiv Sena from its current alliances.
Then again, things seem to have taken a turn for the better. It turns out, Pawar had come to Delhi not to meet with the BJP but to meet opposition leaders and poll strategist Prashant Kishor.
Though there is a long time before the state Assembly elections, why are parties floating ideas to contest alone? This is where the contradiction between the party coalition and politics arise.
Senior journalist Abhay Deshpande believes that comments from several politicians is an attempt to secure more ground in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.
Meanwhile, the Congress, too, has occupied itself with increasing its influence. Between these pre-emptive actions, the NCP has begun establishing its footprint in rural Maharashtra.
The option to contest alone has been presented by Patole and not by other senior Congress leaders, which leaves a space for the latter to take control if things get out of hand.
According to political analyst Prakash Bal, “There might be talk of the Shiv Sena aligning with the BJP, but Thackeray won’t take that decision in such a hurry. Even the BJP-Sena government has had rifts among them, but they still completed their five years. In order to increase one’s bargaining power, such pressuring techniques are not uncommon, be it Congress-NCP or Sena-BJP.”
The matter could simply be that while a coalition government continues its task, the parties have to ensure an increasing influence of their existence.
