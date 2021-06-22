Maharashtra: What Does the Rift Between Sena And Congress Signify?

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged Rs 175-crore money laundering case, recently wrote a letter to Thackeray requesting him to patch up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to save Sena leaders from being harassed by central agencies.

Thackeray meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Thackeray had also recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sharad Pawar arrives in Delhi

These events lead one to anticipate instability within the Maharashtra government and parting of Shiv Sena from its current alliances.

Then again, things seem to have taken a turn for the better. It turns out, Pawar had come to Delhi not to meet with the BJP but to meet opposition leaders and poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Sanjay Raut added that the MVA government will complete its five years.

Despite saying that they will contest alone, Nana Patole extended his support, adding that the MVA government will not face any obstacles from the Congress.

Though there is a long time before the state Assembly elections, why are parties floating ideas to contest alone? This is where the contradiction between the party coalition and politics arise.

Senior journalist Abhay Deshpande believes that comments from several politicians is an attempt to secure more ground in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.