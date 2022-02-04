Librarian Part 1: Of Books, Freedom, and Partition

It is the year 1947. The prolonged colonial occupation has finally ended but the subcontinent will be divided in two separate nations – Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

In a small town of Amritsar, a library will be partitioned as well. Amarjeet, the librarian is caught between the whirlwind of emotions when he finds out that the library's books will also be divided between the two nations. And that he has to decide the fate of the books.

How will the story unfold? Tune in to find out in this episode.