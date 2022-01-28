Panna Lal Panauti Part 2: Breaking the Jinx

What is Panna Lal going to do about his life and his jinxes?
(Photo: The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
Misfortunes refuse to leave Panna Lal alone, they keep tailing him like a shadow. His rotten luck is such that it has earned him the nickname of 'Panauti'.
Now, Panna Lal has fallen in love with Jhilmil, a girl in his college, but he has not dared to express his love to her. He doesn't want to lose her because of his 'panauti' (unlucky or bad omen).
All he wants to do now is to prove to the world that he is not bad luck. What is Panna Lal going to do about his life and his jinxes? Will he be able to express his love to Jhilmil?
To dive into Panna's universe, tune in to this episode!
Stories are at the core of our living – we all love to hear stories but we also take refuge in the world of stories through the characters that we hear about, read and watch.
We laugh when they laugh, feel their pain when they are sad and their first love... well, that reminds us of our own.
My name is Alif and I am a storyteller, and Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)