Panna Lal Panauti Part 2: Breaking the Jinx

Misfortunes refuse to leave Panna Lal alone, they keep tailing him like a shadow. His rotten luck is such that it has earned him the nickname of 'Panauti'.

Now, Panna Lal has fallen in love with Jhilmil, a girl in his college, but he has not dared to express his love to her. He doesn't want to lose her because of his 'panauti' (unlucky or bad omen).

All he wants to do now is to prove to the world that he is not bad luck. What is Panna Lal going to do about his life and his jinxes? Will he be able to express his love to Jhilmil?

