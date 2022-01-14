Baarishein Part 2 - Facing The Past to Cope With The Present

In the second episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan 2, we find Sahil at a crossroads.
(Photo: The Quint)
Sahil, an ambitious man from a small town has made it big in Mumbai. He has managed to accomplish the dreams that he's been chasing after but not without paying a heavy price.
He's been estranged from his family for the last seven years away and none of his achievements have been able to fill that void.
His daughter Ahana's persistent questions about her grandfather leaves Sahil restless.
While he can't lie to his daughter, he is not willing to face the truth either. After all how do you explain the pain of an estranged relationship to a four-year-old?
Will he be able to face his past and find the answer before it's too late? Will Sahil be able to redeem himself before the loss becomes too heavy to bear?
Tune in!
Stories are at the core of our living — we all love to hear stories but we also take refuge in the world of stories through the characters that we hear about, read and watch.
We laugh when they laugh, feel their pain when they are sad and their first love...well, that reminds us of our own.
My name is Alif and I am a storyteller, and Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
