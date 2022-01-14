Baarishein Part 2 - Facing The Past to Cope With The Present

Sahil, an ambitious man from a small town has made it big in Mumbai. He has managed to accomplish the dreams that he's been chasing after but not without paying a heavy price.

He's been estranged from his family for the last seven years away and none of his achievements have been able to fill that void.

In the second episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan 2, we find Sahil at a crossroads.

His daughter Ahana's persistent questions about her grandfather leaves Sahil restless.

While he can't lie to his daughter, he is not willing to face the truth either. After all how do you explain the pain of an estranged relationship to a four-year-old?

Will he be able to face his past and find the answer before it's too late? Will Sahil be able to redeem himself before the loss becomes too heavy to bear?

Tune in!