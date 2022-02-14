Unpacking the Hits and Misses of 2022 IPL Mega Auction

It was raining money in the two-day, jam-packed IPL Mega Auction, with the 10 franchises splurging close to Rs 550 crore on 204 players to assemble their respective squads.

Ishan Kishan emerged as the most expensive player of the auction, bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore. New team Lucknow Super Giants made Avesh Khan the most expensive uncapped player of IPL history by buying him for Rs 10 crore.

But the highlight of the second day of the auction was England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who triggered an intense bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings. He was finally bought by the team with the biggest auction purse, Punjab Kings, for Rs 11.5 crore.