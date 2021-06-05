You Described Urdunama As ‘Sukoon’, That De-Stresses & Heals

You described Urdunama as ‘Sukoon’, a sense of inner peace & calm. Tune in to know more about this theme in poetry.
Fabeha Syed
Sukoon means tranquility, a sense of inner calm and peace | (Image: Erum Gour/ The Quint)
Sukoon means tranquility, a sense of inner calm and peace

Host, Writer, and Audio Editor: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz

The Quint’s Urdunama turns 50 episodes old.

On the 50th episode of your favourite podcast, we bring you a theme in poetry that you felt describes us the best – Sukoon.

Sukoon means tranquillity, a sense of inner calm and peace, which, poets have described, comes as a result of acceptance and love.

Tune in as Fabeha Syed recites Sahir Ludhianvi and Faiz – two of the tallest poets of the sub-continent who have left behind the legacy of advocating ‘sukoon’ through their art.

