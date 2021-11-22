Farm Laws Repealed: Strategic Retreat by PM Modi or a Win for Democracy?

Podcast on political significance of farms laws being repealed. Image used for representation only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 19 November, announced that his government will repeal the three controversial farm laws, against which lakhs of farmers for the past year have been protesting.
The announcement, made on Guru Nanak Jayanti, came as a surprise to many since there was no indication from the saffron party or the Centre on any climb down on the farm laws. At first glance, the rollback of the laws is a major victory for the farmers' movement, and signals that old fashioned non-violent protest do have their way to find chinks in the BJP-led Centre’s strongman image.
And with the most recent C-Voter opinion poll predicting a 100 seat fall for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, one would say it was imperative for the BJP to make good with the farmers if it wanted to stay in power.
But what political impact will this move have for the BJP in the upcoming elections? Will it change the scenario in Uttar Pradesh or give it relevance again in Punjab?
To discuss this, for today’s episode we spoke with Aditya Menon, The Quint’s Political Editor. Tune in!
