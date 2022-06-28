Chef Chintan Pandya Shares the Secret Sauce Behind His Award-Winning Food

Our guest on this episode of News and Views is Indian American chef Chintan Pandya of the blockbuster and critically-acclaimed restaurant in New York City, known as Dhamaka, who recently won the James Beard Foundation Award for the Best Chef, New York State.

Along with his business partner, Roni Mazumdar, Pandya is on his way to change how the world looks at Indian cuisine. We managed to grab hold of Pandya to talk to him about his restaurant, the philosophy behind its dishes, and of course, his desi roots!

Tune in!