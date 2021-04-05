Part 2: The Ground Reality in Myanmar Via Voices Against the Coup

That's the current slogan of the civil disobedience movement in Myanmar against the country’s military, which took over the county in a coup on 1 February 2021.
To give some context to our listeners, the Myanmar military seized power in February stating that the November 2020 elections, which were won by the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her party the National League of Democracy were fraudulent. However, this assertion has been dismissed by the election commission of the country.
The sudden disruption of democracy resulted in civil disobedience movements erupting across the country and they have also turned violent in some parts such as Yangon.
This episode is Part 2 of The Big Story’s coverage of the military coup in Myanmar. In Part 1, we discussed the political history and narratives of the country, with veteran diplomat and former Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vivek Katju. You can find the link to that episode in our show notes.
In today’s episode, you will be hearing voices of two young men, namely Alex and Jeremaih from Myanmar, describing the on-ground reality of their respective cities, the actions taken by the military, and what they want the world to know.
