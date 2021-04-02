Condemn Use of Violence: India Bats for Democracy in Myanmar

India on Friday, 2 April, condemned use of violence in Myanmar, amid continued military crackdown on civilians protesting against the 1 February coup, adding that it stood for the restoration of democracy in the country.
At a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has urged for the release of political prisoners. “Let me be very clear. We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar,” Bagchi said.
When asked if India will allow people from Myanmar to cross over to the Indian side along the Indo-Myanmar border, Bagchi said: “As far as border crossings are concerned, we are dealing with it as per our laws and humanitarian considerations.”
Earlier, India in the UN Security Council meet, called for the release of detained leaders, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, after Myanmar’s military coup on 1 February.
Since the coup, the death toll in Myanmar has been on the rise, with security forces reportedly grow increasingly violent in suppressing protesters.
Published: 02 Apr 2021,08:17 PM IST