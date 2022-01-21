Panna Lal Panauti Part 1: A Life Full of Misadventures

They say life is full of ups and downs but for Panna Lal, it's a never-ending trail of misadventures.
(Photo: The Quint)
They say life is full of ups and downs but for Panna Lal, it's a never-ending trail of misadventures.
The poor chap's life is a tragicomedy, where misfortune has been following him like a shadow since the very moment of his birth.
Now Panna Lal wants to prove to the world that he is not a panauti (unlucky or bad omen) and he is ready to do whatever it takes. Will he be able to get rid off his jinx and prove that he is not bad luck?
Tune in to this new episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan to find out what Panna Lal 'Panauti' is upto!
Stories are at the core of our living – we all love to hear stories but we also take refuge in the world of stories through the characters that we hear about, read and watch.
We laugh when they laugh, feel their pain when they are sad and their first love... well, that reminds us of our own.
My name is Alif and I am a storyteller, and Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)