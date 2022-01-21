Panna Lal Panauti Part 1: A Life Full of Misadventures

They say life is full of ups and downs but for Panna Lal, it's a never-ending trail of misadventures.

The poor chap's life is a tragicomedy, where misfortune has been following him like a shadow since the very moment of his birth.

Now Panna Lal wants to prove to the world that he is not a panauti (unlucky or bad omen) and he is ready to do whatever it takes. Will he be able to get rid off his jinx and prove that he is not bad luck?

Tune in to this new episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan to find out what Panna Lal 'Panauti' is upto!