Podcast | 'Gustaakhi Maaf': Urdu Poetry & Many Faces of 'Badtameez Dil'

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads some of the gems of Urdu poetry.
Photo Credit: The Quint
Gustaakhi meaning audacity, bluntness, 'bebaaki', is a virtue that allows us to set personal boundaries. How far we must go to maintain them is a matter of personal choice. But in Urdu poetry the word 'gustaakhi' comes with its own weight.
