Vodcast | From 'Jhelumus' to 'Kya Karie Korimol', Here's Alif's Musical Journey

In this episode, Prateek talks to Alif.
Photo: The Quint
Mohammad Muneem urf Alif is a singer, songwriter, scriptwriter, professor... the list goes on. In this special podcast, Alif and Prateek talk about his journey so far, his Coke Studio song "Kya Karie Korimol", and more, but not without some of Alif's singing.
Tune in for a music journey through Alif's career.
