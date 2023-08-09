Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vodcast | From 'Jhelumus' to 'Kya Karie Korimol', Here's Alif's Musical Journey

Vodcast | From 'Jhelumus' to 'Kya Karie Korimol', Here's Alif's Musical Journey

In this special podcast, Alif talks about his journey so far, his Coke Studio song "Kya Karie Korimol", and more
Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:

In this episode, Prateek talks to Alif.

|

Photo: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode, Prateek talks to Alif.</p></div>

Mohammad Muneem urf Alif is a singer, songwriter, scriptwriter, professor... the list goes on. In this special podcast, Alif and Prateek talk about his journey so far, his Coke Studio song "Kya Karie Korimol", and more, but not without some of Alif's singing.

Tune in for a music journey through Alif's career.

Also ReadPodcast | Vivaan Shah Talks About SRK, Naseeruddin Shah and His New Book
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT