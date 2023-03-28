Podcast | Joyland Review: It Makes You Believe In The Magic of Cinema

Garima Sadhwani reviews Joyland.
(Photo Credit: The Quint)
In this episode of Do I Like It, we review Joyland - a film by Saim Sadiq - which has recently become a global symbol of Pakistani cinematography. While the movie pushes the boundaries by depicting a love story between a transgender woman and a cisgender man, it also shows the orthodox reality of the misogyny faced by women in general.
Overall, Joyland is the most joyous cinematic experience in recent times and worthy of all the adulation it’s received. Tune in for the full review!
