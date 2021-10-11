'Loknayak' Jayprakash Narayan & How He Changed Indian Politics Post-Emergency

In this special episode of 'Where Were You When', we critically evaluate the great leader with the help of his peer, loyalists, and political analysts.

For this podcast, The Quint's Fabeha Syed caught up with JP's colleague and a fellow Gandhian, Dr. Razi Ahmad, Secretary/ Director, Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Patna. You will also listen to Shivanand Tiwari. He is a JP-loyalist and an RJD veteran.

We interviewed two political analysts and commentators. First is Sudheendra Kulkarni. He was an aide to India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajapyee, and is currently chairman of the Observer Research Foundation Mumbai.

We have also interviewed Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay. He is an author and journalist based in Delhi. He has authored the book ‘The Demolition: India at the Crossroads’ and ‘Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times’.

Tune in to this crash-course in the modern political history of India, as we try to dive deeper into the ways JP used to think and lead.