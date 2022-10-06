Podcast | Don't Worry Darling: It's Gripping But I'm Still Worried, Darling

Don't Worry, Darling is Harry Styles' acting debut
Photo Credit: The Quint
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling had been creating buzz long before its promotions even begun. With multiple controversies, and this being Harry Styles acting debut, the film was in the public eye for a while. But, what is the film all about and has it lived upto the audience's expectations?
Set in a picturesque neighbourhood in the 50s, Don't Worry Darling is the story of what happens when Alice, played by Florence Pugh, discovers a bigger sinister plan that's running their lives.
Tune in to find out, Do I Like It?
Florence Pugh in Don't Worry, Darling (2022)
