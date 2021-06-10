Gender, Rural-Urban & Digital Divides in India’s COVID Vaccination

And since the launch of Phase 3 vaccination, the CoWin portal has also come under criticism for excluding the castes and classes which fall on the lesser privileged side of the digital divide. This problem has been raised by the Supreme Court as well which asked the government to “wake up and smell the coffee.”

While these divides may look like three individual problems, in some ways these divides are also interconnected. India aims to vaccinate the entire population by the end of 2021, but has the country's vaccination program overlooked these problems? How can these inequalities be addressed for a more successful vaccination strategy?

For this episode, we spoke to Anushree Jairath, Program Coordinator, Gender Justice, ‎Oxfam India and Prasanth Sugathan, Legal Director, SFLC. Tune in!