Evaluating Since 1 May: Govt Denies Credit to SC on Vaccine Policy

In order to launch the national inoculation drive, Paul stated that the administration has placed an order to purchase 25 crore doses of Covishield and 19 crore doses of Covaxin, as well as requisitioned the purchase of 30 crore doses of Biological E's new COVID vaccine, Corbevax, which will be available by September, ANI reported.

He added that the Cobervax’s scientific data is “very promising”.

“These 44 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be available till December 2021, starting now. Additionally, 30% of advance for procurement of both the vaccines has been released to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Paul also added, “We should wait for Biological E to announce the price of their vaccine, Corbevax. It will depend on our negotiation with the company, under the new policy. The financial aid that has been given will meet part of the price,” ANI quoted.

On vaccine prices and the responsibility now under states, Paul said, “Vaccines' price to private sectors, such as hospitals, will be decided by vaccine manufacturers. States will aggregate demand of private sector, which means they will oversee how much network of facilities it has, and how many doses it requires.”