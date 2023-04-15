Podcast | What Troubles the Indian Education System?

Do you sometimes look back at your schooling years and wonder if its changed at all? Do you wish you were taught differently? Have you ever considered the role a child’s environment plays in their education? And how different really are government schools from a private school? We know, education has become such a dynamic phenomenon that it’s hard to keep up sometimes, but we’ve got you!

On the Big Story, catch us while we discuss education with Neeti Bhalla Saini, a consultant with the International Baccalaureate and a principal, and Ratna Vishwanathan from Reach to Teach which is a social impact organization that works with state governments to help improve the standard of education. While our guests come from two different sectors of the education industry, it’s interesting to see how their views differ and mirror. Tune in!