Does India Need To Reconsider Its Approach To Foreign Critics?

On the eve of US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin’s visit to India, the Chairman of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SRFC) Bob Menendez urged Secretary Austin to raise concerns about India’s “deteriorating situation of democracy.”

Secretary Austin’s visit, which started on 19 March, is the maiden visit by a high-ranking member of the Joe Biden administration and he is expected to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior national officials.