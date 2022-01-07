'Bulli Bai' Case: What Do We Know About the Alleged Mastermind Niraj Bishnoi?

Another breakthrough in the Bulli Bai case investigation! This time by the Delhi police.

A 21-year-old man from Assam, identified as Niraj Bishnoi, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the Bull Bai app was arrested by the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations Unit on 6 January.

With this arrest, DCP KPS Malhotra told The Quint that "the controversial Bulli Bai app case has been solved completely."

As we know, barely six months after the 'Sulli Deals' app had triggered a furore with its blatant Islamophobia and misogyny, the 'Bulli Bai' app was the second instance where publicly available photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused and put on 'auction' – not a real auction but a despicable intention of debasing and intimidating women.