'Bulli Bai' Case: What Do We Know About the Alleged Mastermind Niraj Bishnoi?

A 21-year-old man from Assam, identified as Niraj Bishnoi, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the Bull Bai app was arrested by the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations Unit on 6 January.
(Photo: The Quint)
Another breakthrough in the Bulli Bai case investigation! This time by the Delhi police.
With this arrest, DCP KPS Malhotra told The Quint that "the controversial Bulli Bai app case has been solved completely."
As we know, barely six months after the 'Sulli Deals' app had triggered a furore with its blatant Islamophobia and misogyny, the 'Bulli Bai' app was the second instance where publicly available photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused and put on 'auction' – not a real auction but a despicable intention of debasing and intimidating women.
While the 'Sulli Deals' investigation by the Delhi police had died down without a single arrest, anger amongst targeted women and their allies over the Delhi police's inaction seems to have nudged the probe in the Bulli Bai case to yield some solid results.
With Bishnoi being apprehended now, this is the fourth arrest made in the case including the initial three arrests made by the Mumbai police.
But what do we know about this alleged mastermind? What do his social media activities indicate about his views on women and religion? And how did Delhi police track down Bishnoi?
We'll dig into these questions with our guests today – Somya Lakhani, who's a Senior Editor at The Quint, and Abhilash Mallick, Assistant Editor of Webqoof, The Quint's Fact-checking team. Tune in!
