Bird Flu Infection Rare in Humans Yet It’s a Public Health Concern

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Indian states are also reporting an outbreak of Bird Flu – with nearly 25,000 birds being reported dead in a fortnight.

In Himachal Pradesh, close to 3,000 migratory birds – most of them being the endangered bar-headed goose – were found dead. Over 600 crows have died in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and in Kerala, at least 20,000 ducks died.