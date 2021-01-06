Bird Flu Infection Rare in Humans Yet It’s a Public Health Concern

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Indian states are also reporting an outbreak of Bird Flu – with nearly 25,000 birds being reported dead in a fortnight.
In Himachal Pradesh, close to 3,000 migratory birds – most of them being the endangered bar-headed goose – were found dead. Over 600 crows have died in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and in Kerala, at least 20,000 ducks died.
How serious is the recent outbreak? How does the infection spread? Are humans at risk? What measures should we take to stay safe?
For all queries on the Bird Flu, we spoke to Dr Mala V Kaneria, Consultant, Infectious Diseases at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. Tune in!
