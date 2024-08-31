Barzakh: A Bridge Between Two Worlds | Urdunama Podcast

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Barzakh: A Bridge Between Two Worlds | Urdunama Podcast

Before we start, apologies for being MIA for the last two weeks. Fabeha and Musa have some news for you!

Fabeha Syed
In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about the Urdu word 'Barzakh'.

Photo: The Quint

In this episode of 'Urdunama', Fabeha Syed dives into the mystical world 'barzakh'. Often interpreted as the barrier or partition between the physical and spiritual realms, 'barzakh' carries deep significance in literature, philosophy, and spirituality.

Taking a cue from the Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer show, we explore its roots in Urdu poetry, and how it continues to resonate in contemporary discussions on love, heartbreak, and longing.

