'You Are My Sun': Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Share First Photos From Wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now married. The couple had a beautiful wedding ceremony, sharing photos from their simple and elegant celebration, which followed Hindu rituals.

Aditi looked stunning in a golden organza lehenga paired with exquisite ruby-and-gold jewellery as she exchanged vows with Siddharth. He opted for a simple kurta and veshthi for the ceremony. In matching wedding posts, the couple shared, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”