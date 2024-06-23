Sonakshi, Zaheer Host Grand Wedding Reception; Kajol, Huma Qureshi Attend

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hosted a grand reception for friends and colleagues from the industry in Mumbai, 23 June, following their intimate wedding ceremony. Kajol, Huma Qureshi, Anil Kapoor and a host of other celebrities attended the reception.

Sharing first pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram Sonakshi and Zaheer wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."