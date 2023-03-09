Not Taking Your Kidney Health Seriously? Here's Why You Should

Kidneys are the natural filtering system of our bodies as they adjust all the good and bad elements in our bloodstream and help us function normally.

From maintaining body fluids to regulating blood pressure, the kidney has multiple roles to play, but do we really understand it's worth? We spoke to Dr Alka Bhasin, Senior Director and HOD, Nephrology and Renal Transplant Medicine, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi, who tells us why we should'nt take our kidney for granted.