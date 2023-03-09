Not Taking Your Kidney Health Seriously? Here's Why You Should

One really important roles of the kidneys is the removal of waste products and excess fluid from the body which is done through the urine.
The kidney releases hormones that regulate blood pressure.
It cleans our blood stream by removing waste products and filters the waste out of 200 litres of blood everyday.
Our body’s potassium, salt, and acid content gets regulated by the kidneys.
It helps in the production of red blood cells.
It helps in active production of vitamin D in our bodies and helps our bone health thrive too.
The kidneys also help withbalancing the water content in our bodies.
Kidneys are the natural filtering system of our bodies as they adjust all the good and bad elements in our bloodstream and help us function normally.
From maintaining body fluids to regulating blood pressure, the kidney has multiple roles to play, but do we really understand it's worth? We spoke to Dr Alka Bhasin, Senior Director and HOD, Nephrology and Renal Transplant Medicine, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi, who tells us why we should'nt take our kidney for granted.
