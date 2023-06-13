In Photos: Different Types Of Blood Deficiencies & Their Impact On Human Body

Our blood, with its intricate composition, is the life force that sustains our bodies. Yet, hidden within its depths, lies a world of complexities and potential imbalances.
Our blood is a complex and vital component of our overall health. Blood deficiencies can have significant impacts on our health and well-being.
Blood deficiencies and disorders can affect the three main components of blood: red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.
It can also impact the plasma, the liquid component of blood.
The disorders affecting red blood cells are anemia, pernicious anemia (B12 deficiency), aplastic anemia, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and polycythemia vera.
The blood disorders affecting white blood cells are leukemia, lymphoma (Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-Hodgkin's being the major types), myelodysplastic syndrome, and multiple myeloma.
However, there are just blood disorders that can affect the platelets.
Thrombocytopenia, which is characterized by a low platelet count, although it usually doesn't result in abnormal bleeding, and Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, that leads to a persistently low platelet count with unknown causes.
By understanding the different types of deficiencies that can arise, we empower ourselves with knowledge and the ability to take proactive steps. Whether it's through dietary adjustments, medical interventions, or advancements in research, we have the tools to manage and address these imbalances.
Dr Sangeeta Pathak, Associate Director & Head - Transfusion Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, helps us understand the various types of deficiencies that can affect our blood that can be managed if done under professional supervision.
From the silent culprits impacting red blood cells to the intricate dance of white blood cells, and the vital role of platelets and plasma, we unravel the secrets that lie within our veins.
