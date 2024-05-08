'We Live In Heaven': Sonam Kapoor Wishes Anand Ahuja On 6th Wedding Anniversary

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their son Vayu.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. On Wednesday, 8 May, Sonam took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of her and Anand. She wrote, "To the love of my life. My everything , Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express. #everydayphenomenal"
Sonam and Anand's son Vayu also makes an appearance in a couple of the photos.
The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai in 2018.
Sonam Kapoor shares photos with husband Anand and son Vayu on their 6th wedding anniversary.
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018.
Sonam, Anand and their son live in Notting Hill, London.
On their anniversary, Sonam shared a note along with the photos.
Sonam and Anand.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)