'We Live In Heaven': Sonam Kapoor Wishes Anand Ahuja On 6th Wedding Anniversary

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. On Wednesday, 8 May, Sonam took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of her and Anand. She wrote, "To the love of my life. My everything , Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express. #everydayphenomenal"

Sonam and Anand's son Vayu also makes an appearance in a couple of the photos.

The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai in 2018.