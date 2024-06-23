First Pics From Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's Wedding Goes Viral

Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya to tie the knot with girlfriend Jasmine.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@sidmallya)
Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine are now officially married after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony near London on Saturday. The couple took to Instagram to share some of the snaps.
The couple had announced their engagement on Halloween last year.
