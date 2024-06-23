Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019First Pics From Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's Wedding Goes Viral

First Pics From Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's Wedding Goes Viral

First photos from Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's wedding go viral
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya to tie the knot with girlfriend Jasmine.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@sidmallya)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya to tie the knot with girlfriend Jasmine.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine are now officially married after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony near London on Saturday. The couple took to Instagram to share some of the snaps.

Sidhartha Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, married girlfriend Jasmine in an intimate ceremony in London.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony near London on Saturday.

The couple had announced their engagement on Halloween last year.

Also ReadFirst Pic From Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal Pre-Wedding Festivities Goes Viral

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT