First Pic From Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal Pre-Wedding Festivities Goes Viral

A picture seemingly from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's mehendi ceremony has gone viral.
Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, a picture seemingly from their mehendi ceremony has gone viral on social media. The photo was reposted on Instagram stories by the couple’s friend Jafer Ali Munshi.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pose with their friends.
The story read, “Soooooooooo excited & Sona is now 'officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan!" Sinha and Iqbal can be seen posing in their festive best surrounded by their friends.
In a recent interview with Zoom, Shatrughan Sinha addressed false reports about him not attending the ceremony and said, “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?"
He also clarified, to Times Now, “Yes, my wife and I are very much a part of the celebrations on June 23,” adding, “It is not the wedding. It is the wedding reception that we are all attending on the evening of June 23.”
Referring to misinformation surrounding the couple’s wedding, Shatrughan Sinha said, “No one from my family said anything about a wedding. Some media outlets have just been presuming things. Too much attention is being given to something that is a private family matter. Shadiyan sab ke ghar hoti hain (Everyone has weddings).”
“Pre-wedding conflicts are also common. We are all okay now. Whatever the stress has been sorted,” he added.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are yet to make a public announcement about their wedding. The duo had acted together in Double XL.
