First Pic From Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal Pre-Wedding Festivities Goes Viral

He also clarified, to Times Now, “Yes, my wife and I are very much a part of the celebrations on June 23,” adding, “It is not the wedding. It is the wedding reception that we are all attending on the evening of June 23.”

Referring to misinformation surrounding the couple’s wedding, Shatrughan Sinha said, “No one from my family said anything about a wedding. Some media outlets have just been presuming things. Too much attention is being given to something that is a private family matter. Shadiyan sab ke ghar hoti hain (Everyone has weddings).”

“Pre-wedding conflicts are also common. We are all okay now. Whatever the stress has been sorted,” he added.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are yet to make a public announcement about their wedding. The duo had acted together in Double XL.